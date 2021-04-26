ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 52 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON opened at $224.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $232.35. The company has a market cap of $156.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.