Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 126,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 658,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of -88.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

