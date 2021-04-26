PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock Price Up 8%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s share price rose 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.85 and last traded at $53.83. Approximately 7,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 700,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.
PUBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,422,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,969,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,346,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,096,000.
About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.