PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock Price Up 8%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s share price rose 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.85 and last traded at $53.83. Approximately 7,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 700,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,422,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,969,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,346,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,096,000.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

