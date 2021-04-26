PumaPay Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $15.94 million and $569,169.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00064513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00020031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00062305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.03 or 0.00742149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00094161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.66 or 0.07370494 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,271,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

