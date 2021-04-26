Pundi X NEM Price Reaches $0.0008 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $15.37 million and approximately $41,155.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00060512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.94 or 0.00282906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $541.27 or 0.01007788 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00025564 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.90 or 0.00701746 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,616.91 or 0.99829156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.