PutinCoin Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 142.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $961,074.89 and approximately $1,427.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,905.43 or 1.00060031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00041588 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00010374 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00132143 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000985 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

