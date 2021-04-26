Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Polaris Inc. Boosted by Northcoast Research (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Polaris in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PII. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $146.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 443.79 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 1 year low of $61.22 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 445.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $1,169,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 38.7% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth $253,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $1,455,163.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,333.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $1,030,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,571 shares of company stock worth $23,630,780 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

