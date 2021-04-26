Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TBK. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

TBK stock opened at $91.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $373,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

