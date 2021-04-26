Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TBK)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TBK. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

TBK stock opened at $91.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $373,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Earnings History and Estimates for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit