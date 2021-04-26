Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarketAxess in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $574.78.

MarketAxess stock opened at $507.46 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $416.04 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.76. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.8% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 47.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

