Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Pool Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pool in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pool’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.22.

POOL stock opened at $419.53 on Monday. Pool has a 1-year low of $203.23 and a 1-year high of $426.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.17.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pool by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

