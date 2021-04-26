Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Lifted by Wedbush

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BJRI. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $469,823.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,446.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

