Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for SEI Investments Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for SEI Investments in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

SEI Investments stock opened at $57.85 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $295,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,332.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

