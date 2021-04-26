Qbao Hits Market Cap of $626,348.62 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Qbao has a total market cap of $626,348.62 and $57,882.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qbao has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000040 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

