QTS Realty Trust (QTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. QTS Realty Trust has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 2.92-3.04 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, analysts expect QTS Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of QTS stock opened at $66.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.51 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.69. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $72.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $786,312.60. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,810 shares of company stock worth $2,244,145. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.19.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.