QTS Realty Trust (QTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. QTS Realty Trust has set its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance at 2.92-3.04 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, analysts expect QTS Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $66.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.51 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.69. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $72.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $786,312.60. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,810 shares of company stock worth $2,244,145. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.19.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Read More: Conference Calls

Earnings History for QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit