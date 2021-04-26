QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,005 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.1% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,499,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.92 on Monday, reaching $139.35. 519,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,266,434. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day moving average of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $158.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

