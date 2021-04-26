QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,127 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 0.8% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 261.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 93,675 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $723,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.77.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $135.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $73.66 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $153.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

