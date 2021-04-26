Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after buying an additional 205,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,568,000 after purchasing an additional 200,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $24,820,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,644,000 after purchasing an additional 186,235 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 223,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after purchasing an additional 170,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RETA opened at $88.41 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $186.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The company had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.13.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.