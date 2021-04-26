Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $39.18 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $338.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

