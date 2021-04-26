Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,312 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

VGSH opened at $61.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.71. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $62.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit