Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,312 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

VGSH opened at $61.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.71. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $62.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

