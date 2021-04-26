Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 91,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,817,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,042,000 after acquiring an additional 151,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $30.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $30.55.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

