Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDN. B. Riley increased their price target on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Radian Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Radian Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $25.22.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radian Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

