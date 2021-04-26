Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Buys 125 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $234.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.02. The stock has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $235.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.