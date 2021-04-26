Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.6% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.