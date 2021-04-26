Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 195 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.6% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 38,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock opened at $225.76 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.