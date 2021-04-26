Raymond James Boosts Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target to C$5.50

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) had its price target upped by Raymond James to C$5.50 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

SKE stock opened at C$3.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of C$788.61 million and a P/E ratio of -9.94. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.27.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares; and the Spectrum property located in British Columbia, Canada.

