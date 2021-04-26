Raymond James (RJF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Raymond James to post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Raymond James to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RJF opened at $129.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $131.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,543 shares of company stock worth $27,230,733. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

