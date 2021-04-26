Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Raises Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $80.54 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $80.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average is $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of -69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
