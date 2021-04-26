Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Raises Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $80.54 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $80.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average is $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of -69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

