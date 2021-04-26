Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 459,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,635 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 2.6% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $35,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,307 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,698,000 after acquiring an additional 361,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,083,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.37. 298,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,151,604. The company has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.53. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

