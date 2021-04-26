Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $80.54 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?

Earnings History for Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit