Razor Network (RAZOR) Trading Down 29.5% Over Last Week

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, Razor Network has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. One Razor Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular exchanges. Razor Network has a market cap of $17.40 million and approximately $862,180.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Razor Network alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009623 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00019309 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $679.69 or 0.01265753 BTC.

About Razor Network

Razor Network is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,040,334 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Razor Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Razor Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Razor Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Razor Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.