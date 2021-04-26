Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Constellation Brands (STZ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ):

4/19/2021 – Constellation Brands is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $219.00 to $216.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Constellation Brands is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $219.00 to $216.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $276.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $219.00 to $223.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Constellation Brands was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

3/25/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $219.00 to $223.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Constellation Brands was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $240.58 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $243.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.24 and a 200-day moving average of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $365,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,378,000 after buying an additional 38,996 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,256,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,565,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

