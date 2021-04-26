Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sempra Energy (SRE)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 4/20/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $152.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/19/2021 – Sempra Energy was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $129.00.
  • 4/13/2021 – Sempra Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.
  • 4/7/2021 – Sempra Energy was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
  • 4/6/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $147.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/25/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/19/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

SRE opened at $137.07 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after buying an additional 1,097,822 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,708,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,035,000 after acquiring an additional 139,757 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,151,000 after acquiring an additional 96,126 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,733,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,856,000 after acquiring an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

