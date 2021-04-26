RED (RED) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $32,839.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. RED has a market capitalization of $805,142.85 and approximately $32,839.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RED has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.53 or 0.00463758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000923 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

