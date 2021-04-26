Redwood Trust (RWT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Redwood Trust to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RWT opened at $10.64 on Monday. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.51%.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Earnings History for Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit