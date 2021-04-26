Redwood Trust (RWT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Redwood Trust to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RWT opened at $10.64 on Monday. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.51%.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

