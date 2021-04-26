Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.03

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.03 and last traded at $62.82, with a volume of 4037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.12.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 230.08, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 78,668 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Regency Centers by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Regency Centers by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

