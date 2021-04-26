Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Lowered to $477.00 at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $525.00 to $477.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on REGN. FIX raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.17.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $486.16 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $477.84 and a 200-day moving average of $508.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

