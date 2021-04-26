Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,763 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,479,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,740 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,468,000 after buying an additional 1,041,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,027,000 after buying an additional 970,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,553,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,799,000 after buying an additional 355,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $78.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,674. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average is $76.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,969.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

