Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.83 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,998,000 after acquiring an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,572. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $99.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.31 and its 200 day moving average is $80.83.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.36.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.