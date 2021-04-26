Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $339.94. 595,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,073,645. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $211.12 and a 52 week high of $342.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.