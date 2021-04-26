Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $27.48 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 2.4% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $27,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $4,151,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,499,000 after purchasing an additional 676,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM traded up $1.51 on Monday, reaching $120.15. The stock had a trading volume of 51,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,983,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

