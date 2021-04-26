Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 861 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. PRA Health Sciences comprises about 1.6% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $18,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.09. The stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.85. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.45 and a 52-week high of $167.41.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $873.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.52 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.