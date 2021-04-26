Reinhart Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 628,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,923 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Baker Hughes worth $13,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,471 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,067 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $209,140,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,511,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,472,000 after buying an additional 203,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,390,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,247,000 after acquiring an additional 504,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BKR. Cowen lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,687. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

