Reinhart Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Reinhart Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,651 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $17,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $2,291,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.92.

In related news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CPT traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $80.79 and a one year high of $121.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.39 and its 200-day moving average is $101.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.87%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

