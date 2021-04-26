Reinhart Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 486,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 970.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 139,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 126,356 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $164,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lantheus by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 513.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 952,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after buying an additional 797,633 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $31,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $495,886.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.44. 4,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.41 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $22.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.40 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

LNTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.