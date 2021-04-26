Reinhart Partners Inc. Raises Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the period. LPL Financial makes up approximately 2.0% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.34% of LPL Financial worth $39,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.05.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $183,962.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $713,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.28. The company had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.15. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

