Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 1,410 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Reinhart Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,274 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $23,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Hector Lima sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $185,657.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50. Insiders sold 70,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,366 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.44. 16,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,987. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTXS. Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

