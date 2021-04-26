Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 86,813 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 86,813 shares during the period. LKQ comprises 1.5% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.22% of LKQ worth $28,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Boston Partners raised its stake in LKQ by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in LKQ by 756.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LKQ by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,735,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,627,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,073,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,265. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

