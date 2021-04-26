Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Reliant Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 26,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,115. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $458.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Research analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

In other news, Director Michael E. Wallace acquired 1,400 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $28,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,541.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $516,005.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,074 shares of company stock worth $80,976. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

