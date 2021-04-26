Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Reliant Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 26,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,115. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $458.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Research analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

In other news, Director Michael E. Wallace acquired 1,400 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $28,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,541.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $516,005.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,074 shares of company stock worth $80,976. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Dividend History for Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit