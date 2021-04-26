Relx (NYSE:RELX) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RELX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

RELX stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Relx has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.4693 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Relx’s payout ratio is 48.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Relx by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

