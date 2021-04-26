Rémy Cointreau’s (REMYY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on REMYY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of REMYY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.67. 4,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,016. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.20.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

